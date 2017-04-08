Crews responding to house fire in South Bend

Firefighters responded to a house fire in South Bend Saturday night.

Officials say they received the call regarding the fire at 1526 Fremont St. just after 8 p.m.

There was one woman in the home at the time and had to jump out of the back window but she did not suffer any injuries.

"We rolled up we had black smoke showing out of two sides of the house, we stretched a line and got a quick hit on the fire. we did have one occupant that had to jump out the back window because their regress door was blocked by a lot of thick smoke," said Nick Tekler, Battalion Chief with South Bend Fire Department.

According to crews, it only took about 10 minutes to put the flames.

The cause is unknown at this time.

More details are expected to be released.