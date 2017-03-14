Cross-country runners use snowy conditions to their advantage

With the latest measurable Michiana snowfall, many who normally love outdoor activities, were not taking advantage of the last days of winter.

Save a few teammates who are using the conditions to their advantage.

Dylan Williams, Casey Quintana and Jonathon Groom are cross-country teammates at Mishawaka High School.

“You want to get used to a certain type of weather for training and stuff. But weather hits you like this and you want to know what’s going on. We try to deal the best we can,” said Williams, a sophomore at the high school.

On this snowy Monday, it was a 10 mile long run for this trio.

“I’m just as sick as you can get of the snow. I’m ready for 60 degrees and sun,” said Groom.

And it looks like many others are, as well.

Winter enthusiasts usually pack George Wilson Park in Mishawaka for tubing and sledding.

Even with 3 -4 inches on the ground, the snow-covered slopes are empty barring a few leftover tracks.

St. Joe County Parks remained closed for the season because a lack of snow.

“Sometimes it’s a nice change of pace come springtime. It’ll get hotter and it’s a nice cool day. Kind of nice,” said Williams.

For these cross-country runners and their coach, this training day is another opportunity to think big picture and keep their eyes on the road ahead.

“He just looks at the sprinters and the throwers and says you guys are inside today doing your training inside. Then he looks at us and says you are outside no matter what. It’s just us to deal with it. I just think it just increases our toughness and makes us a better team,” said Groom.