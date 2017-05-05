Cubs name Dylan Cease named Minor League Pitcher of the Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

If you've been lucky enough to see South Bend Cubs pitcher Dylan Cease throw this year, you can see why so many scouts rave about his potential.

The Chicago Cubs named Cease the Minor League Pitcher of the Month for their organization, and for good reason.

Cease posted at 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just one home run and 15 walks while striking out 37 batters, which averages out to a little more than 14 strikeouts per 9 innings. He limited opponents to a .177 average and allowed one or no runs and struck out at least seven batters in four out of his five starts.

"I don't really look at it like I'm going against everyone else, I hope everyone else is doing well but you know I have thought about what it's like to you know be the Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the Chicago Cubs, it's really crazy," Cease said Friday.

Cease entered 2017 ranked by Baseball America as the fourth best prospect in the Cubs system. He is scheduled to pitch Saturday when South Bend continues its series with Clinton at Four Winds Field with first pitch at 7:05.