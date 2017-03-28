Cubs Spring Training: Team's popularity continues to grow

The Chicago Cubs' popularity continues to grow, especially with the World Series Win. They aren't having any trouble filling the seats of the largest Spring Training facility in Arizona.

Sloan Parks seat about 15,000 fans and they are selling out nearly every game.

With their success, the demand for tickets has skyrocketed. Spring training tickets are going for as much as $200 each on the secondary market.

When tickets went on sale in January, the line wrapped around the ballpark, one fan told ABC57.

Cubs fans aren't just going to Sloan Park, everywhere they play, tickets sell out.

When they played the Indians at their stadium, the Indians set a new attendance record.