Dashcam of attack on MSP trooper released

Posted: Mar 21, 2017 7:03 PM EST | Updated: Mar 21, 2017 6:11 PM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -

Michigan State Police have released the dashcam footage that shows two suspects attacking an MSP trooper on February 20.

That morning, Trooper Guild attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle driving south on the US31 bypass.

The driver fled from the trooper, but crashed his motorcycle on the side of the road.

When Trooper Guild got out of his patrol vehicle, the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Barber, attacked the trooper.

Barber's brother, 19-year-old Travis Wise, who was in a vehicle on US31, stopped and also began attacking the trooper, according to MSP.

A good Samaritan stopped and helped the trooper get the suspects under control.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Van Buren County.

Barber was taken into custody and charged with

  • Assault strangulation, a ten year felony
  • Flee & elude 3rd degree, a five year felony
  • Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony
  • Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a five year felony
  • Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

Wise was charged with

  • Assault strangulation, a ten year felony
  • Obstruction of justice, a five year felony
  • Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony
  • Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

RELATED: Gun thefts, attack on trooper could be connected

