Dashcam of attack on MSP trooper released

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michigan State Police have released the dashcam footage that shows two suspects attacking an MSP trooper on February 20.

That morning, Trooper Guild attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle driving south on the US31 bypass.

The driver fled from the trooper, but crashed his motorcycle on the side of the road.

When Trooper Guild got out of his patrol vehicle, the suspect, 21-year-old Michael Barber, attacked the trooper.

Barber's brother, 19-year-old Travis Wise, who was in a vehicle on US31, stopped and also began attacking the trooper, according to MSP.

A good Samaritan stopped and helped the trooper get the suspects under control.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Van Buren County.

Barber was taken into custody and charged with

Assault strangulation, a ten year felony

Flee & elude 3rd degree, a five year felony

Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony

Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a five year felony

Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

Wise was charged with

Assault strangulation, a ten year felony

Obstruction of justice, a five year felony

Resisting and obstruction a police officer causing injury, a four year felony

Attempt disarming a police officer, (a taser), a two year felony

RELATED: Gun thefts, attack on trooper could be connected