Deputies investigating criminal mischief at church

Posted: May 22, 2017 1:20 PM EST
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department is investigating a complaint about damage to Community Baptist Church caused by gunfire.

On May 19, deputies were called to Community Baptist church at 6170 E 700 S to investigate reports someone had shot the exterior of the church 6 times.

Two of the shots went through the exterior walls and landed inside the church.

The damage happened sometime between May 17 and May 19.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the La Grange County Sheriff's Department.

