Deputies investigating death of man found unresponsive in vehicle

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 24000 block of Ne-Ce-Dah Drive Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the area to investigate an abandoned vehicle just before 8:30 a.m.

After a deputy checked on the vehicle, he found 66-year-old David Swartley of Goshen unresponsive.

Swartley was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

He was pronounced deceased at 10:42 p.m.

The Elkhart County Coroner's Office will be conducting an autopsy on Saturday to determine his cause of death.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151.