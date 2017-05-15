Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Driver arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 15, 2017 1:14 PM EST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -

The Marshall County Police Department arrested a driver on reckless driving charges for allegedly driving 100 mph.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, an officer spotted a vehicle speeding in the area of US30 and Cedar Road.

The officer said the vehicle was traveling 95 mph. The officer caught up to the vehicle and said the vehicle was traveling 100 mph and was swerving in and out of traffic.

The driver stopped on US30 just east of SR 19.

Police said the driver, Cortrell Jones of Fort Wayne, was arrested on a preliminary charge of reckless driving.

