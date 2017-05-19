Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Driver arrested after leading police on two-county chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -

A driver was arrested after fleeing police through Marshall and St. Joseph counties. The chase involved officers from five different agencies.

A Marshall County Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Timothy Applegate for an outstanding warrant.

He failed to stop and led police on a chase that lasted over 14 minutes and reached speeds well over 100 mph, police said.

Applegate's vehicle eventually broke down and a foot pursuit ensued, police said.

Officers caught up with Applegate and took him into custody.

Police said Applegate had an outstanding felony warrant from St. Joseph County, a misdemeanor warrant out of Marshall County and was driving on a suspended license.

Applegate has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and several misdemeanor charges.

He has a $10,000 cash bond.

The following agencies assisted Marshall County Police: Walkerton Police, Lakeville Police, St. Joseph County Police and Indiana State Police.

