Driver arrested after leading police on two-county chase
A driver was arrested after fleeing police through Marshall and St. Joseph counties. The chase involved officers from five different agencies.
A Marshall County Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Timothy Applegate for an outstanding warrant.
He failed to stop and led police on a chase that lasted over 14 minutes and reached speeds well over 100 mph, police said.
Applegate's vehicle eventually broke down and a foot pursuit ensued, police said.
Officers caught up with Applegate and took him into custody.
Police said Applegate had an outstanding felony warrant from St. Joseph County, a misdemeanor warrant out of Marshall County and was driving on a suspended license.
Applegate has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and several misdemeanor charges.
He has a $10,000 cash bond.
The following agencies assisted Marshall County Police: Walkerton Police, Lakeville Police, St. Joseph County Police and Indiana State Police.