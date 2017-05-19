Driver killed in 3 vehicle crash in construction zone

A driver was killed in a 3 vehicle crash on M66 Thursday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department says a 57-year-old male driver had stopped on M66 near Marvin Road in Colon Township because of construction.

Another driver, a 60-year-old woman, stopped behind this vehicle to wait for traffic.

A third vehicle was unable to stop in time and rear ended the two stopped vehicles.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 54-year-old male, died as a result of the crash.

The driver's name has not been released.

Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seat belts were worn.