Elkhart County landfill enters day two of burning

More than 24 hours after it began, Elkhart County crews are still battling a fire at a landfill.



The EPA continues to monitor the air quality as crews paused work overnight. Their main concern is that toxic gasses aren't getting into the air.



Waste management is continuing to move dirt to smother it while fire fighters resume work, as long as the air is safe.



Other earth moving assets are being transported to the scene from Logansport. Numerous county and city fire officials are on hand monitoring the scene.



We will be sure to keep you posted on any new information that comes in.