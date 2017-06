Elkhart gears up for Comic-Con with Art Walk today

This month's Elkhart Art Walk will be one for the heroic, as today's event gets attendees geared up for the Hall of Heroes Comic Con, with art from the iconic pages.

Steampunk, pop art, and 'robot' sculptures will be featured.

There will also be music and live entertainment,

The Art Walk begins at 5pm and ends at 8pm Wednesday.