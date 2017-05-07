Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Escaped inmate captured at Westville Correctional Facility.

By: Jonathan Chapman
Posted: May 7, 2017 1:49 PM EST | Updated: May 7, 2017 3:07 PM EST
WESTVILLE, Ind. -

WESTVILLE- A missing inmate at the Westville Correctional Facility is back in custody after a two day search.

Orville Morris, 35, went missing Friday afternoon, prompting a facility lockdown and search of the area.

Today, Morris was found inside the pallet shop and never actually left the grounds.  The facility says he had crawled into some of the mechanical systems in the ceiling. When the staff returned to search the building they heard a noise and found Morris.

Superintendent Mark Sevier noted, “We never give up.  Our teams went through the entire facility three times searching for him.  We would keep on searching until he was found.”

Morris is being questioned by the facility’s Correctional Police Officers and will be placed in an extremely high security restrictive unit.

Morris was in prison for attempted robbery, theft and burglary. Now he will be internally charged for attempted escape.

Share this article:

Read More

Dowagiac utility bills potentially missing after vandalism/theft
City of Elkhart's fire protection rating improves to Class 2
Trump threatens North Korea after US assesses they have miniaturized a nuclear warhead
Dow's nine days of records finally ends
Sign up for our newsletter!