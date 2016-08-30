Exclusive body cam video shows Notre Dame football players arrest

ABC57 obtained exclusive body cam footage from the Rochester Police Department, showing the department working with Indiana State Police and Fulton County Sheriff's Department in arresting and searching the team members.

The footage is separated into three different videos, and together, adds up to about 30 minutes of footage.

The video shows officers talking with the student athletes, as well as some of the football players being taken away in cars.

Watch the raw video: Body cam 1 | Body cam 2 | Body cam 3

Max Redfield, Te'Von Coney, and Kevin Stepherson appeared Tuesday at the Fulton County Courthouse for their initial hearing, following their August 19 arrest. They pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Redfield and Stepherson are both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license. Coney is charged with possession of marijuana, and having a fake I.D.

Ashton White and Dexter Williams were not in court. They filed motions to waive the initial hearing, proceeding to a pretrial conference.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana and a handgun without a license. White is charged with both possession of marijuana and possession of legend drugs.

In addition to a loaded handgun and marijuana found in the car, twelve muscle relaxer pills were found in the center console. White took ownership for these tablets.

Redfield and Stepherson return to court on October 19. Coney's next court date is October 12.

White and Williams' court dates have not been scheduled at this time.

