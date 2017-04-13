Family of Michigan City teen killed in car marches for justice

Kamilion Jenkins’ friends and family marched for justice Wednesday, calling for her killer to come forward.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a car along Holliday Street.

Police are still searching for her killer.

Until they find him or her, Milly’s family says they will continue to march.

They marched for justice from the intersection where she was shot, Holliday and Grace streets, to the police station where she died earlier today.

“I don't care why they did it i just wanna know who did it,” said Kamilion’s older sister, Sierra Richard.

“I cannot have closure until you do what you’re supposed to do,” said Kamilion’s mother, Shontelle Hogan Abrons.

Determined to get answers, the friends and family of 15-year-old Kamilion Jenkins are begging for the shooter to come forward.

“You should turn yourself in, because we know you can’t sleep at night knowing what you did to this innocent child,” said her cousin, Carlos Young.

“Who did this? Who did this to me? Who did this to us?” asked her god-sister, Keshyana Cooper.

With honks of support, Milly’s friends and family sang for solace.

“She used to warm everybody’s heart. She was the most friendliest person ever,” said her close friend, Aabreauna Tillman.

Some are remembering that friendly face with a permanent mark of Milly’s favorite character, Minnie.

With that Minnie, memorial, and march, Milly’s family hopes they’ll push her murderer to take responsibility.

“If it was an accident, understandable, if you shot the wrong person understandable, but not speakin is not gonna do anything but make it worse,” said Richard.

Kamilion’s mother could barely bring herself to speak, but she gave one pointed plea to the person who took her baby.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late, because then I won’t be able to forgive you,” said her mother.

Michigan city police say they’re still waiting on some forensic results, but in the meantime, they’re investigating any leads they get and asking the public to come forward with any information.