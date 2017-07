Firefighters looking for cause of fire that damaged South Bend home

South Bend firefighters are looking for the cause of a house fire on the 2400 block of Bonds Avenue near Olive Street.

Firefighters say they saw flames when they arrived, but they put them out in a few minutes.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom.

They also say the home is vacant, and this isn't the first time a fire has happened here.

No one was hurt.