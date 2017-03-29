Food pantry helps SBPD give to needy families

South Bend Police have a new way to give people a hand up. A law enforcement activist has helped them develop a food pantry for those in need.

It's called COPS - Community Outreach Pantry Services.

Unlike a normal pantry, this is not open to the public. It's designed for the officers to use to help others. If they see a family in need, they've got a supply of food to give right at police HQ.

This idea isn't from the department itself. It was the brainchild of community member Melissa Stokely, who is passionate about bridging divides between police and the people they serve and protect.

"Less hunger equals less stress which means less crime," said Melissa Stokely. "Hopefully people can trust the police a little more and realize they are there to help us."

Even though this isn't open to the public, SBPD will be holding food drives throughout the year. If you wish to donate, you can drop non-perishable food items off at the front lobby.