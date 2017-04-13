Group of lawyers offer low-income tax trouble clinic

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tax season may almost be over, but the work is just beginning for Indiana Legal Services. The group is actively trying to get Hoosiers out of tax trouble.

Having the IRS knocking on your door can be extremely stressful, especially if you don't make a lot of money. But if you're in tax trouble, you do have options.

Indiana Legal Services Inc. is offering a low income tax payer clinic. The program represented more than 200 Hoosiers last year. Lawyers help to resolve tax issues and arrange affordable payment options. They also help settle tax debts and get refunds. Those behind it say the hurdle is getting people to speak up about the issues their having. It's never a good idea to ignore a tax problem.

"When you're dealing with tax problems, the worst thing you can do is bury your head in the sand and act like it can go away," said Jamie Andree, managing attorney for Indiana Legal Services Inc. "It's not a good idea to get a notice and not open it. If you need help and you can't afford a lawyer you should call us."

In 2016, the clinic was able to reduce their clients federal and state tax debt by over $1.5 million. Lawyers say, surprisingly, the IRS is very flexible when it comes to low income people.

If you need assistance, you can visit the local office at the commerce center on Colfax. You can also call toll free at (800) 822-4774 or at (812) 339-7668, email tax.clinic@ilsi.net, or visit their website.