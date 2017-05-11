Gunshots fired outside a Michigan City Burger King leave one employee injured; another on the run

Gunshots fired outside a Michigan City Burger King leave one employee injured and another on the run.

The Michigan City Police Department responded to gunshots at the Burger King on 3956 Franklin St. around 8:15 p.m. May 10th.

The victim, a 17-year-old male employee had been shot twice by a co-worker outside the restaurant.

The victim was transported to Franciscan St. Anthony Health and officers began interviewing witnesses.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 20-year-old Deiondrai D. Thompkins, who also worked for Burger King.

Thompkins shot the victim, and then fled the scene before first responding Officers arrived.

Several area officers, deputies, and detectives assisted in the investigation.

A representative for Burger King, Quality Dining, Inc. President John Firth, says the employees acted quick.

"They did what they were supposed to do. Called 911 first, then sheltered in place. For a terrible, terrible situation all around it was handled most admirably, and we are grateful for that because people could have been terribly injured," says Firth.

The Michigan City Police Department said:

“This is a photograph of Deiondrai D. Thompkins, who is wanted in connection to the shooting at Burger King on 5-11-17 and should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone from the public knows the whereabouts of Deiondrai D. Thompkins, please contact the Michigan City Police Department immediately at (219) 874-3221 Extension #1077 or the email address of kpliske@emichigancity.com”.