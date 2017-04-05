Irish get out jitters as they get set for Frozen Four

The Notre Dame Hockey Team is two wins away from a national championship.

Thursday, they look to move one game closer in the Frozen Four.

The players and coaches have joked about being the host team for the Frozen Four and thought if they’re hosting, they should probably show up and play.

The Irish took Wednesday to soak in the moment of playing at the United Center but then it quickly transitioned to a normal practice.

But for a couple players from the Chicago area, they say it can be tough not to be mesmerized playing at the home of their favorite team growing up, the Chicago Blackhawks.

ND Freshman Defenseman and Chicago native, Tori Dello, said, "It’s a little tough. I caught myself looking up at all the Blackhawks banners up there and looking around at all the Frozen Four stuff and I was like ‘oh no don't look up there just stay on the ice surface.’ I think when the game comes around, it'll all set in and I'll be fine."

"I was just looking forward to us practicing at the UC, looking around taking it all in. It was good to get that first practice out of the way and really looking forward to tomorrow,” added Jack Jenkins ND Sophomore Forward and another Chicago native.

The Irish get set to battle the Pioneers of Denver Thursday at 9:30 South Bend time.