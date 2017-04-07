Kosciusko County Sheriff no longer handling day to day operations

Kosciusko County Sheriff C. Aaron Rovenstine announced Friday he will no longer be involved in operational decisions of the department.

Rovenstine pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation on Wednesday and the other nine charges against him were dismissed.

As of Friday, the daily operations decisions for the department will be handled by Chief Deputy William Rocky Goshert.

Rovenstine will continue to fulfill statutory requirements such as signing legal documents that need the signature of the elected sheriff.