Kosciusko County Sheriff pleads guilty to intimidation

Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine has pleaded guilty to intimidation. It was just one of 10 felony charges he was facing.

The embattled Sheriff's trial was set to begin Wednesday morning. Rovenstine will now move to sentencing where he faces up to two and a half years behind bars.

The victim in the case, Officer Paul Heaton, tells ABC57's Caleigh Bourgeois he will testify at sentencing.

Stay with ABC57 News for the latest on this developing story.