Kosciusko County Sheriff remains in office after pleading guilty to intimidation

The day his trial was set to begin, Kosciusko County Sheriff C. Aaron Rovenstine changed his plea.

He pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation, on the condition that his other nine charges are dropped.

This happened Wednesday, two days after a jury was selected for the case.

“The state of Indiana was prepared to go to trial today. All of our witnesses are lined up under subpoena and ready to go,” Tami Napier, of the Marshall County Prosecutor’s office said.

Marshall County is acting as a special prosecutor in the case to prevent conflict of interest.

Matthew Sarber, Napier’s coworker, says this is a satisfactory solution.

“Pressure and time seems to distill people’s judgment and their reason. I think reason has won out in this case. The state is satisfied with the resolution,” Sarber said.

The plea agreement was reached by both parties and the victim, Warsaw Officer Paul Heaton.

The intimidation will be ruled either a felony or misdemeanor, with a maximum of two and a half years behind bars.

The sheriff’s lawyer, James Voyles, didn’t have a comment Wednesday.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department also had no comment.

Officer Heaton told ABC 57 after the hearing he will testify at the May 23 sentencing.

If the judge accepts the plea, Rovenstine will be unable to appeal.

He remains in office and has released no comment on when and if he will resign.