La Porte Police investigating burglary

La Porte Police are investigating a home burglary that happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police were called to the home in the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue at 2:55 a.m.

Video evidence in the area show three black males entered the home through a window and left through a door, according to La Porte Police.

The men were in the late teens/early twenties and at least two were armed with handguns, Police said.

Police say they believe food was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact La Porte Police Detective Nate Thode at (219) 362-9446.