Lakeland hospital seeks volunteers for Sexual Abuse Response team

Sexual abuse is a crime that impacts so many in Michiana. And Berrien County residents now have an opportunity to help survivors cope.



If you have some free time and a caring heart, Lakeland Hospital could really use your help. They are looking for advocate volunteers.



As a volunteer, you would be assisting The Sexual Assault Response Team- a team committed to helping survivors and curbing out sexual assault in Southwest Michigan.



You would assist specially trained nurses and law enforcement to provide around the clock care, helping survivors get through the healing process.



You've got to be willing to put in 24 hours a month at minimum and be on-call at times. But the opportunity to help is crucial.





"Sometimes our patients come in and they are completely alone," said Teresa Yoakum. "So it's nice to have our advocates there to be able to hold a hand. Provide things that way the SANE nurse can focus on getting the evidence and taking the medical history."



Training sessions are starting this upcoming January for new advocates. Applications are due by January 13. You can apply here.