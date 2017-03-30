LMC opening up new Fab Lab to the public

Lake Michigan college is giving Berrien County the power to put their ideas in gear. The Hanson Technology Center's new Fab Lab will soon be open to the public.

The Fab Lab is an open space for the community to get involved with engineering and tech. It's outfitted with the latest design software, 3D printers, laser cutters, and all kinds of tools to unlock your creativity.

It's set up like a gym membership. You pay month to month to be in the space, and that gives you access to all the tools the Fab Lab has to offer. This membership also includes classes and workshops to hone your skills. Prices start at 29 dollars a month. And anyone over 8 years old can get involved, opening STEM exploration to the entire Berrien County area.

"We have this tag line. Think it, Make it. It's really amazing to see the whole variety," said Andrea Oleniczak, manager of the Fab Lab. "You can kind of see what people have been thinking of. All of a sudden they have this space to think collaboratively and make it happen."

So far, the lab has seen interest from a wide range of people, creating a rare opportunity to tap into their inner Tony Stark.

"For the community it opens up a lot of space to produce things you want to, but maybe you didn't have the equipment or the resources or connection to talent," said John Stahl, a professor at the Fab Lab. "This is what the Fab Lab is going to do. It's going to bring a lot of people together."

If you want to check it out, The Fab Lab will be hosting an open house at the Hanson Technology Center Saturday at 10am.