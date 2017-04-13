Michigan City Police warn against car sale scammers

If you are in the market for a new car, ABC 57 has important information that you need to know.

According to Michigan City Police, scammers are out in full force. Police say on Facebook, a scammer will show you a new car and then want you to wire them the money to buy it- but that car is not really for sale.

To determine the real thing from a scam, officers say to watch out for posts that do not have a phone number, or listings that only take wire payments. If the seller is anxious or has a story about why they do not have the title to the car, it could mean that the vehicle is stolen and not even owned by the seller.

If you think a sale is a scam,Officers say to call police and let them look into it.