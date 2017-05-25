Michigan lawmakers want carbon monoxide detectors in all hotels

The death of Bryan Douglass Watts has sparked national headlines, and questions over carbon monoxide detectors at local hotels. Some local Michigan lawmakers are now proposing that every hotel have one.

It's a bipartisan effort, spearheaded by state Rep. Dave Pagel and Senator Steve Bieda. The bills require that carbon monoxide detectors be installed at all access points and are adjacent to access points in state hotels, motels and resorts.

This is already a law for newer buildings. But older ones, like the Quality Inn on 11th Street in Niles, were not required to meet that standard. These bills would change that. They are currently in the hands of the House and Senate Regulatory Reform Committees for consideration.

13 states already have similar laws on the books.

There are some steps you can do to protect yourself and your family.

First, you want to make sure you ask the hotel you're interested in staying at about their CO detectors before you book.

Just in case, you may want to consider getting a portable CO detector. They are small enough to be kept in your purse or overnight bag. And you can find one online right now as cheap as 20 dollars.

You should also know the symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure. Headaches, vomiting, weakness and chest pains could mean you've been exposed. And if so, you need to seek medical help right away.