New judge in case against former Kosciusko County sheriff

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is a new judge in the high-profile case against former Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine.

Honorable Stephen Bowers was named as the successor of Judge Evan Roberts Friday.

On Thursday, Roberts announced he is unable to fulfill his duties due to illness and will relinquish his appointment as special judge.

Former Sheriff Rovenstine is accused of bribery, intimidation, and official misconduct.