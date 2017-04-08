New snacks hit the stands for the South Bend Cubs opening day

A new season means new snacks. The South Bend Cubs executive chef gave ABC 57 a behind-the-scenes look at the new creations you’ll be able to find in the concession stands.

Of course you can buy her some peanuts and cracker jacks, if you’re into the classics, but South Bend Cubs Executive Chef Josh Farmer likes to switch up the roster each season.

“One dish that we’re kind of bringing on this year to kind of tie into the Irish theme here with Notre Dame is a Bangers and Mash sandwich, so we’re going to do some garlic mashed potatoes, some scallions on top, a nice pork Irish banger sausage and a little bit of brown gravy on there,” said Farmer.

“The overall experience that food plays in this ballpark…is huge,” said South Bend Cubs food and beverage director, Nick Barkley.

“We try to cover all bases, and just making sure that people can come out, have a great experience, whether it be watching the game, try to have a memorable experience with the food that we create, and just have a great day,” said Chef Farmer.

“Our super nachos out of the salsa cart on the third base side, we’re putting them in a nacho helmet this year, so people can walk away with a souvenir as well as great tasting nachos,” said Barkley.

“One thing that I’m kind of excited about is we’re adding a root beer float to the menu of the two stands that have soft serve ice cream, so I think that will be a big hit once the warmer months come along as well.

In case the bangers and mash sandwich, root beer float, and nachos aren’t enough to satisfy your tastebuds, they’re bringing back the over-the-top fried mac and cheese sandwich.

“During the season it’s go go go go go. Then, during the off season, you get time to actually sit back, be creative, come up with new things for the ballpark and see what you can make happen,” said Farmer.

Food is always on Josh and Nick’s minds, but they’re hoping when you taste a South Bend Cubs’ creation, two words come to yours.

“Consistency and quality, but I also want them to think, what kind of wow item are they going to have?” said Barkley.

After many requests, the Cubs have also added gluten-free concessions to the stands, including gluten-free hotdog and burger buns and even a gluten-free beer.