Niles man arrested after short pursuit in Berrien County

A man from Niles was arrested Saturday night for fleeing and eluding following a short chase through Sodus and Pipestone Townships.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 8:19 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Pipestone Road near Evans Road when the vehicle didn’t stop and initiated the pursuit.

The vehicle finally pulled into the BP Gas Station at Meadowbrook Road where he was eventually boxed in by law enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man of Niles, was arrested at the scene and booked in the Berrien County Jail.

No names have been released at this time.