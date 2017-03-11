Notre Dame Hockey routs Providence, takes 1-0 series lead
Posted: Mar 11, 2017 12:59 AM EST | Updated: Mar 11, 2017 12:01 AM EST
Fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, Notre Dame Hockey delivered a big statement Friday, defeating Providence 5-0 at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Jordan Gross opened up the scoring in the first period when his shot from the point found its way through a lot of traffic and into the back of the net. Jack Jenkins, Joe Wegworth, and Jake Evans scored as the Irish offense exploded in the second period for three goals.
Junior Goaltender Cal Peterson recorded his sixth shutout of the season, stopping all 43 shots.
Game two in the best of three series begins at 7:05 PM ET at the Compton Family Ice Arena.