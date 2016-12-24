One person dead after single-car crash in South Bend

One person is dead following a single-car crash in South Bend.

Police say the crash happened just before three Saturday morning near Ottawa Court and Lincolnway East.

Investigators say the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over. Officers believe alcohol may have been a factor.

A witness told officers he and the driver had been at a bar and there was an argument with another friend. The driver then drove off in the witness's car.

Lincolnway East between Leer Street and Twyckenham was blocked off while investigators worked the scene.

The name of the victim is withheld pending notification.