Penn softball continues dominance moving on to Semi-State

Posted: May 31, 2017 12:39 AM EST | Updated: May 30, 2017 11:48 PM EST
Led again by Louisville commit Danielle Watson, the Penn Lady Kingsmen softball team cruised its way to the semi-state round by defeating Northridge 13-0 in five innings.

Watson struck out the maximum amount of batters (15) on her way to another dominating performance.

Fellow Louisville Commit Madelyn Newman contributed with three hits and Michigan State commit Katie Quinlan belted her second career homer, a grand slam, to blow the game open.

The win also marked Penn's fourth consecutive regional title, adding on to an incredible legacy for their four seniors (Watson, Quinlan, Newman, and Lillian Ledbetter).

"It's one step closer to our ultimate goal, it's four years in a row that we've won it so it's really special in my last year to be in such a good position going into semi-state," Watson said.

"The senior class has a lot of heart and we want it very badly and so we're going to do anything we can to get there and it just so happens we've done it all four years," Quinlan said.

"You know I see them relaxed I see them having fun, I see them supporting each other and the thing I liked the most tonight was they were doing their job at the plate whether it was to just move a runner, get an RBI, whatever they needed to do they got it done, they executed and that's right where we want to be and what we want to do," Head Coach Beth Zachary said.

