Police searching for missing Michigan City woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officers and volunteers are searching for a missing woman in Michigan City.

Candi Brown-Morris was last seen Sunday around 1 a.m. There's a Facebook page dedicated to finding the missing 29-year-old wife and mother.

Morris is 5’4”, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Volunteers and over 40 officers from several departments search the outskirts of town for more than five hours.

Police have even brought in K-9 Unites from Wisconsin and Indianapolis to assist in the search.

"Our investigators have been working around the clock on this issue, talking to several people. And it's come to a point where this is possibly an area or one of the areas where Candi might have last been," Chief Royce Williams said.

Police found Morris' car in a Michigan City parking lot. Her purse, wallet and cell phone were found in a dumpster.

Family members say both Candi's husband and boyfriend took a polygraph test. Police would not comment on that.

The chief did say they are still interviewing several people.