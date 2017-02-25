Police searching for missing woman

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman.

47-year-old Aleshia Ryan is missing from her home in Niles Township.

Police say Aleshia, who is disabled, walked away from her residence.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department, Niles Police Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and Cass County K9 are conducting grid searches for Aleshia.

Aleshia Ryan may be wearing a pink t-shirt and jeans.

If you see Aleshia or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Department at 269-983-7111 ext 4900.