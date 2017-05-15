Preview: A Heartbeat Away

A tragic accident left a void in her heart and in her family.

On this and every Mother’s Day, Valerie Matthews cherishes the memories of her daughter and holds dear the fact that her Da’jeianna is only a heartbeat away

“She was definitely my echo. You know birthdays and all the way up to when she was 12,” said Matthews.

A smile.

An embrace.

“I remember her getting out of the car and me telling her I love her. And then she said ‘I love you mom’ and that was the last words she said to me,” said Matthews.

The last moments shared by a mother and her daughter.

“Every now and then, I open this bag and I can smell her because her scent is still on there and so I like to do that from time to time,” said Matthews.

On Mother’s Day, Valerie Matthews only has memories.

“On her walk home she passed by her brother and sister and they were headed to the park and they said ‘hey come back to the park and she said she was hot and wanted to go home. Within a couple minutes of seeing them a truck ran off the road and hit her,” said Matthews.

Matthews daughter, Da’jeianna Smith, was only 12 years old.

“It’s definitely an emotional day, and then especially because it was right after mother’s day that her accident happened,” said Matthews.

But Valerie’s wish turned unbearable grief into an unbreakable bond.

