Progress in Plymouth: plans for revitalization and new ventures

It's progress in Plymouth. The city, and a group called Discover Plymouth, are working to take advantage of opportunities and grow.

For months, there has been concern that Plymouth is turning into a ghost town.

In February, five separate businesses announced they were going out of business, and others were expected to close as well.

But work is being done to make sure the city can be better than ever.

"When I first arrived here and I really have seen the 70's to the present now, I've seen the restoration of Plymouth," says Shirley Snyder, a Plymouth resident.

Snyder has lived in Plymouth for the past 42 years, and says over the past few decades she's seen progress.

"A lot has happened," she adds.

But everyone doesn't feel the same way. So, people like Burke Richeson is working on ways to turn that around.

"In 30 years we're going to say 'oh, remember the old day," says Richeson. "And I think we'll be really excited about all of the work that we do in the next 5-10 years to create the community we always wanted."

The city, and Discover Plymouth, are working to turn Plymouth into a place that no one wants to leave.

"Discover Plymouth is an opportunity for people to discover how great we already are," he adds.

But that takes time, Richeson admits. And it's not so easy.

"People have their opinions on what Plymouth needs. And unfortunately, one person's opinion may not jive with another person's opinion," he explains.

That is why the group has put in significant time and effort to figure out exactly what the city needs.

"We've done case studies and research, so they can come to our group and see what businesses Plymouth needs based on facts and analysis," says Richeson. "It's not just 'hey, I think Plymouth needs this or that."

It's also a way to ensure a business' success.

With the Tri-Way Drive-In Theater at risk for shutting down for good, and the Reese Theater is still vacant, years after closing its doors.

Many are rightly worried.

"As opposed to be concerned with the viability of Plymouth moving forward, I think it's time to get really excited about all the opportunities we have, and the growth opportunities we have to take advantage of," says Richeson.

He wants people to take advantage of what Plymouth already has to offer.

"If you really stop and look around there are many, many options," says Snyder. "You have choices."