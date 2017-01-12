Reintroduced legislation would keep Ibrahim Parlak from being deported

On Wednesday, US Representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, reintroduced private legislation that seeks permanent resident status for Ibrahim Parlak.

Upton says the private legislation has been introduced by Upton in every Congress back to 2005.

“Ibrahim is a model immigrant and should be allowed to stay here in America where he has raised a family, runs a successful small business, and has become part of the fabric of our community,” said Upton in a press release. “This latest action is meant to be a back-stop against any potential action as Ibrahim’s case is rightfully re-examined by an immigration judge. We’ve been fully engaged in helping Ibrahim since 2004 – before introducing the private bill the following year – and we have no plans to let up now.”

In August of 2016, The United States Board of Immigration granted Parlak a Motion to Reopen (MTR) his case to have his Convention Against Torture affidavit reviewed by an immigration judge. The MTR means that the 2004 order to remove him from the United States is no longer final and Parlak is safe from being deported until the issue is resolved.

Upton’s private legislation has protected Parlak from deportation over the years by placing his case in deferral while the legislation awaits consideration in Congress. However, since the retirement of Senator Carl Levin, no Michigan senator has sponsored private legislation.

Click here to read HR461.