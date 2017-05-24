Riley High students showcase inventions during innovation fair

Students showcasing original inventions and innovations designed to perform real world functions.

Wednesday night at Riley High School, Capstone Engineering students, who are part of a nationwide stem program called Project Lead the Way, had that chance in front of friends, family and a special guest.

The ninth annual innovation fair at the high school is part of a certified pre-engineering program that helps prepare students for college and future careers in STEM.

Dr. Vince Bertram is the CEO of the nationwide organization based out of Indianapolis.

He visited Riley High School for the third time on Wednesday to speak to the students.

‘For us, it’s getting to students regardless of circumstance and making sure we eliminate barriers to access,” said Dr. Bertram.

16 total projects and more than 36 students, each with their own original invention.

Dr. Bertram says it’s all about the ‘what if.’

“For these students it’s not about excuses, it’s about innovation. It’s about creativity. And it’s about problem solving, critical thinking, communication, collaboration skills. Skills that are in high demand that will give them prosperous careers,” said Dr. Bertram.

Here is a full list of the students participating and their chosen projects: