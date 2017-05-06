South Bend Cubs win marathon game, then win again to make it four wins in a row

Friday night when the first pitch was thrown between the South Bend Cubs and Clinton Lumberjacks, it was impossible to think it wouldn't be completed until almost an hour before Saturday's first pitch.

But that's exactly what happened as the Cubs defeated the Lumberjacks 7-6 in 19 innings, taking almost six hours of game time to complete. In total, 37 different players entered the game over the course of two days. All in all, both teams combined for 135 at-bats, 39 strikeouts, 15 walks, 55 players left on base, on 527 total pitches thrown.

Though neither team scored in the first of nine consecutive extra innings, the Cubs needed only one inning to score the winning run Yeiler Peguero led off the 19th inning with a single and then stole second base to move into scoring position. From there he advanced to third with one out on Tyler Payne's sacrifice bunt. Jhonny Pereda then ended the prolonged extra inning battle with an RBI-single that the Clinton pitcher could not field in time to throw out Peguero who sped home to secure the victory for South Bend.

In game two tonight, Dylan Cease and the Cubs wasted no time in getting through the nine necessary innings it took to hold off the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 for their second win in as many days.

Saturday night's game was completed in only two hours and thirty-six minutes, a drastic difference from the night before.