South Bend man arrested on charges related to fake money

South Bend Police arrested a man who allegedly used counterfeit bills marked "for motion picture use only" during a private sale arranged through a social media website.

Malik Gardner, 20, was arrested Wednesday on a preliminary charge of forgery.

Police said Gardner was located by police on an unrelated incident.

When he was arrested, he allegedly was in possession of fake money consistent with the money used earlier in the day.

Police said the fake money has been circulating around the region for the past few months.

If you are making a purchase through a social media site, the South Bend Police Department has designated parking spots for these types of sales. The parking area is monitored 24/7 by cameras.