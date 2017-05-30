South Bend Police investigating armed home invasion on Twyckenham

South Bend Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened at a home in the 1800 block of S. Twyckenham around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they learned three suspects were involved. One of the suspects pointed a gun at one of the victims and entered the home, police said.

There were four people inside the home, including three children, at the time of the incident.

The suspects took several items including televisions.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a blue Buick SUV with front end damage.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 288-STOP or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.