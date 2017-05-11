South Bend VA Clinic building finds a buyer

Cressy & Everett will buy the VA Clinic building in South Bend.

The real estate company plans to split the building between office space and personal storage space.

“The idea is to take this space that’s really difficult to modify and to utilize it for interior self-storage,” said Senior VP of Newark Grubb Cressy, Ed Bradley.

Bradley says the demand for the storage unit is a reaction to the South Bend apartment boom.

The clinic section of the building won’t change much, and will be used for commercial office and medical spaces.

The deal will bring new life to the building after the VA moves to the new Mishawaka location.

“This is a way to satisfy what we think is going to be a demand for storage, and also, quite honestly, to be an amenity for all the different apartment buildings,” Bradley said.

A timeline for construction hasn’t been set yet, but Bradley expects the storage units to open around the same time the Aloft and Berlin apartments do.

“I think it’ll coincide with a lot of the finished apartment products that are coming online,” Bradley said.