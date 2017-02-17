String of burglaries reported in Shipshewana area

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and Shipshewana Police Department are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened in the Shipshewana area over the past few weeks.

The agencies are investigating these burglaries:

December 22nd E&S Sales 1235 N SR 5

January 19th Peter Stone Co. 805 E North Village Dr.

January 19th Shipshewana Fitness Center 505 E North Village Dr.

January 19th Wana Feed 405 E North Village Dr.

January 19th Forks Country Store 305 E North Village Dr.

January 19th The Cove 708 N Morton St.

January 24th ARC Thrift Store 1712 S VanBuren St.

January 27th The Landing Gas Station 8095 W US 20

February 10th Dutchman Hunting Supplies 8435 W US 20

Both agencies are asking for the public's help to solve these crimes.

Anyone with any information on the following crimes or suspicious activity that may have been observed in the area during this time frame is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491 or by sending a private message through our Facebook page.