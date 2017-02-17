Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

String of burglaries reported in Shipshewana area

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 17, 2017 2:38 PM EST

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and Shipshewana Police Department are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened in the Shipshewana area over the past few weeks.

The agencies are investigating these burglaries:

December 22nd     E&S Sales 1235 N SR 5
January 19th         Peter Stone Co. 805 E North Village Dr.
January 19th         Shipshewana Fitness Center 505 E North Village Dr.
January 19th         Wana Feed 405 E North Village Dr.
January 19th         Forks Country Store 305 E North Village Dr.
January 19th         The Cove 708 N Morton St.
January 24th         ARC Thrift Store 1712 S VanBuren St.
January 27th         The Landing Gas Station 8095 W US 20
February 10th        Dutchman Hunting Supplies 8435 W US 20

Both agencies are asking for the public's help to solve these crimes.

Anyone with any information on the following crimes or suspicious activity that may have been observed in the area during this time frame is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491 or by sending a private message through our Facebook page.

