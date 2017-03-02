Students react to Commencement Speaker announcement

Breaking tradition.

On Thursday, University of Notre Dame announced Vice President Mike Pence will be the school’s 172nd commencement speaker.

In recent decades, U.S. Presidents serving their first term in office are typically invited to speak at graduation but not this year.

Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins releasing this statement.

“It is fitting that in the 175th year of our founding on Indiana soil that Notre Dame recognize a native son who served our state and now the nation with quiet earnestness, moral conviction and a dedication to the common good characteristic of true statesmen, “said Father Jenkins.

“My reaction is that given the precedent, president trump should have been invited it’s something that dates back to Eisenhower,” said Kristen Zavertnik, a Notre Dame student.

“I wish it wasn’t happening, make it difficult on campus day of, a lot of unhappy people while family in town,” said Emily Logue, Notre Dame law student.