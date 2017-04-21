Three injured in Elkhart County crash
Posted: Apr 21, 2017 11:23 PM EST
At least three people were injured in a two-vehicle in Elkhart County, Friday night.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on the corner of County Road 19 and State Road 119, when a Jeep Liberty and Chevy1500 hit each other head-on.
The driver of the Chevy suffered a severe head injury and compound leg fracture, and was airlifted to Memorial hospital in South Bend.
The driver of the Jeep as well as a passenger were transported to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Elkhart Police are continuing to investigate the situation.