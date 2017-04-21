Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Three injured in Elkhart County crash

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Apr 21, 2017 11:23 PM EST

At least three people were injured in a two-vehicle  in Elkhart County, Friday night. 

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on the corner of County Road 19 and State Road 119, when a Jeep Liberty and Chevy1500 hit each other head-on. 

The driver of the Chevy suffered a severe head injury and compound leg fracture, and was airlifted to Memorial hospital in South Bend. 

The driver of the Jeep as well as a passenger were transported to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Elkhart Police are continuing to investigate the situation. 

