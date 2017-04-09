Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Victim identified in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

By: Kelsey Stanger
Posted: Apr 9, 2017 4:57 PM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -

The victim has been identified in a Benton Harbor homicide investigation. According to police 30 year old, John Conyers, was shot on Michigan Street Friday night.

Conyers, was taken to Lakeland hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He had moved to Benton Harbor six months ago from Tampa, Florida. 

Right now, his death is being investigation by four agencies, including the FBI, as they look into multiple leads!

Detectives have interviewed several people, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Harbor DPS Detectives at 269-927-0293 or 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

Share this article:

Read More

Hit-and-run on Douglas Road
Police release name of victim in O'Brien Street shooting
Deputies release sketch of man in connection with Fish Lake attempted abduction
Vehicle parked on W. Garfield Avenue damaged by bullets
Sign up for our newsletter!