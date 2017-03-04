Warsaw veteran and family surprised with new home officially break ground

The veteran and his family who were surprised with a new home in November officially broke ground Saturday in Warsaw.

“We’re excited. This makes it more real now because we did the groundbreaking,” said Kaci Raymer, the wife of Army veteran Justin Raymer.

Back in November, at Warsaw’s Wagon Wheel Theatre, the non-profit Operation Finally Home surprised the Raymer family with a new place to live.

The group partners with local builders’ associations to construct mortgage-free homes like the Raymers’ for veterans and their families all over the country.

“We cannot do enough for these young men and women who have given so much to our country. It’s the least we can do,” said Operation Finally Home Project Manager, Ronnie Lyles.

“I’m just grateful to be able to do this and change this man and this family’s life, because they earned it,” said the owner of R.W. Kidd Construction, John Kidd.

Army Staff Sergeant Justin Raymer served for more than 13 years, during which he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“With him getting out of the military and trying to acclimate back into civilian life, this hasn’t been an easy thing for him. And this is going to help out a lot,” said Kaci.

Moving to Warsaw takes Justin back to his roots.

“This is where I grew up. I graduated here. I deployed from here. This is home for me. It just made sense to come back home,” said Justin.

“I hope they’re ready, because we have five kids, and this is gonna be fun,” said his wife.

In a field where orange spikes now stand, come September, a home will sit for this family of seven.

“The future is different, now. Now that our kids can actually know that we’re going to be together, I think it’s better for us. It’s better for them,” said Kaci.

Builders plan to complete construction by the second weekend in September.