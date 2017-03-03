Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Woman arrested on drug charges after investigation by two counties

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 3, 2017 8:43 PM EST
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -

Collaboration between two county drug enforcement teams led to the arrest of a Paw Paw woman on Wednesday. 

During a joint investigation between the Cass County and Van Buren County Drug Enforcement Team, detectives located and arrested 35-year-old Brooke Collins on a narcotics warrant in Dowagiac.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says when Collins arrived at the Cass County Jail, she was allegedly found to be hiding a sizeable amount of crack cocaine on herself. 

Collins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into a jail, and possession of cocaine. 

After her arraignment Thursday, bond was set at $12,000.

